A new film led by Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd from A24 has been given the green light to film during the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Variety announced a list of productions that SAG-AFTRA approved to shoot during the strike. All 39 projects are independent films and were confirmed to not be tied to AMPTP companies.

The A24 film, Death of a Unicorn, was among the productions listed. The film stars Ortega and Rudd as a father-daughter duo who run over a unicorn. The shoot will begin soon in Hungary.

Paul Rudd is coming off of the third Ant-Man film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He will soon star in the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film, Mutant Mayhem, providing the voice of Mondo Gecko. Additionally, he was set to reprise his role of Grooberson in the upcoming Ghostbusters film after starring in Afterlife.

Jenna Ortega is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood at the moment. Coming off a star-making stretch of Scream (2022), X, and Wednesday, Ortega reprised the role of Tara Carpenter in Scream VI earlier this year for Paramount. She will also star in the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel, Beetlejuice 2, as Lydia's Daughter.

A24 is one of the premiere independent film distributors. Coming off taking home a Best Picture award at this year's Oscars for Everything Everywhere All at Once (one of their many awards this season), they have been doing their thing releasing critically-acclaimed independent films including You Hurt My Feelings and Past Lives (we won't talk about Beau is Afraid).

Coming up, A24 will distribute (in partnership with Apple TV+) the new Steph Curry documentary, Stephen Curry: Underrated.