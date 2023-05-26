A fresh controversy has erupted in Hollywood, and its focal point is none other than rising star Jenna Ortega. The 20-year-old actress, renowned for her portrayal of a gothic high school girl in the popular Netflix series Wednesday, found herself at the center of attention after a video of her smoking went viral, leaving fans and viewers in a state of surprise, according to Poptopic.

The video captures Ortega in a casual setting, donning a black sweater and grey pants, engaged in a seemingly relaxed conversation with a friend outdoors. Sporting a messy bun and a pair of shades atop her head, she exudes an off-screen casualness that sharply contrasts with the brooding character she plays on screen.

However, it is the cigarette in her hand that has triggered the most profound reaction, igniting heated debates across the Twitterverse. Despite being of legal smoking age, the sight of Ortega partaking in this adult act has proven jarring for some, given her public persona of youthful innocence.

Twitter users swiftly shared their opinions on the matter. One tweet read, “I Guess I gotta start smoking darts if I want a shot with Jenna Ortega.” Another expressed, “Jenna Ortega smoking looks like those little siblings who stole from their big brother just so they can look cool.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

me after i see that video of jenna ortega smoking for the 60th time today pic.twitter.com/Yi8BpQe8Ie — 🎨 (@934kais) May 25, 2023

On the other hand, there are those who find the discourse surrounding Jenna’s smoking perplexing. One user expressed their disbelief, stating, “Are people really getting mad at Jenna Ortega for smoking a cigarette? She’s a grown woman; she can do whatever she wants.”

Omg shock horror #jennaortega smoking a cigarette??? How dare she ? This is huge news 🙄 pic.twitter.com/Si7yya4IQn — MAX (@ThisIsMax) May 25, 2023

As of now, Jenna Ortega has not shared her personal thoughts on smoking, but many of her fans believe that she should not be obligated to comment on her personal choices.

The video has undoubtedly set Twitter ablaze, with opinions and reactions flooding in from all corners. Whether supportive or critical, the debate surrounding Jenna Ortega’s smoking habits continues to captivate social media users worldwide.