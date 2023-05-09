Warner Bros. announced that actress Jenna Ortega will play a key role in the highly anticipated sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 film Beetlejuice. Ortega, who has worked with Burton on his latest project Wednesday, will portray the daughter of Lydia, played by Winona Ryder in the original film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega will play mother and daughter in Tim Burton’s ‘BEETLEJUICE 2.’ pic.twitter.com/UECnJjbk35 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 9, 2023

Sources suggest that the new film, set for a September 6, 2024 release, will see Michael Keaton reprise his role as the titular ghost. Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the creators of Wednesday, wrote the script for the sequel.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter before the debut of Wednesday, Jenna Ortega, who has received praise for her roles in films and TV shows such as You, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, and Jane the Virgin, spoke highly of her experience working with Burton.

“It’s been quite an insane experience,” Ortega said. “I’ve been lucky enough to get the opportunity to work with an iconic director who just so happens to be one of the sweetest directors I’ve worked with, and also the most detail-oriented.”

Beetlejuice, which starred Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, follows the story of recently deceased newlyweds whose spirits remain stuck in their country residence. When the Deetzes, an insufferable family, and their morose teenage daughter Lydia move into the house, the ghostly couple summons Beetlejuice to help scare them away.

The film, which grossed $74.7 million and inspired a Tony-nominated stage musical, has maintained a dedicated fan base in the years since its release. It has previously been adapted into an animated TV series and several video games.

With Ortega’s recent success and popularity, her casting in Beetlejuice 2 is sure to generate even more excitement for the film’s release in 2024. Fans of the original will undoubtedly be eager to see how the sequel expands upon the story and characters they know and love.