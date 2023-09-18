Spain may have won the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, but the atmosphere around the country’s football federation has been anything but celebratory since. The Spanish Federation (RFEF) is still reeling from the Luis Rubiales scandal, and now the player at the center of it, Jenni Hermoso wasn’t called up for the national team’s UEFA Nations League matches in September. Manager Montse Tome says that is to “protect” the embattled star.

After the announcement that Hermoso wasn’t called up for Spain’s UEFA Nations League matches, Montse Tome explained her decision.

“We support Jenni and all our players with everything,” Tome said. “The best way to help them is by listening to them. But we believe this is the best way to protect her.”

The Spain national team did call up 15 of the 23 players from the FIFA Women’s World Cup despite the fact that 20 players on the Nations League roster recently signed a pledge not to play for Spain again until the Luis Rubiales scandal is adjudicated and he is no longer the head of the RFEF.

All this stems from the trophy presentation following Spain’s World Cup win over England. Robles, the president of the RFEF grabbed and forcibly kissed Jenni Hermoso, which led to the 33-year-old midfielder pressing charges. The charges include sexual assault for this forcible kissing and cohesion for pressuring Hermoso and her relatives after the incident.

Rubiales is currently serving a 90-day suspension handed down by FIFA, but the players want him to step down or have the federation fire him.