Spain are crowned the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup champions after beating England 1-0 in the final. England looked a shadow of the team that convincingly beat Australia 3-1 in the semi-finals. However, credit must be given to Spain, who held their nerve in the end.

The Spaniards scored the only goal of the FIFA Women's World Cup final through their captain Olga Carmona in the 29th minute. The 23-year-old found herself in the advanced position before dispatching a sensational left-footed strike into the far corner. This goal was only the third of her international career, but its significance couldn't be put down into words.

Being down in the score, England tried all the way to equalize with numerous waves of attacks. However, Spain held their nerve and closed out the spaces to minimize chances for the Three Lions. Spain had 58% of the ball possession in the FIFA Women's World Cup final and had 11 attempts and five shots on goal. On the other hand, despite having a lot of the ball in the second half, England could only manage seven attempts and three shots on target.

England had a strong start in the match as left winger Lauren Hemp hit the post in the 16th minute of the first half. After the initial attacks from the Three Lions, it was all Spain for the rest of the half. In the 18th minute of the FIFA Women's World Cup final, the English goalkeeper Mary Earps was in action as she saved a deflected shot from Alba Redondo.

However, Redondo was nothing more than a spectator in the 29th minute as she saw Carmona's left-footed effort go into the far post. Spain could have made it easy for themselves as they had a penalty in the second half. However, Earps saved the effort from Jennifer Hermoso to keep England alive in the match. However, her goalkeeping efforts went in vain as the Three Lions couldn't find an equalizer.

Spain has become the fifth women's team to win the FIFA Women's World Cup after the United States, Germany, Norway, and Japan. Before this edition, Spain had only won one FIFA Women's World Cup match.