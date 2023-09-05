Spain won their first-ever Women's World Cup last month, but their celebrations quickly came to a halt after Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the medal ceremony. That's caused some serious controversy and manager Jorge Vilda appeared to show support for Rubiales, which resulted in him losing his job Tuesday.

But, Spain didn't take long to name a replacement, appointing assistant coach Montse Tome as the next boss, the first woman to ever take charge of the program. Via BR Football:

OFFICIAL: Montse Tomé is named the new head coach of the Spanish women's national team She was an assistant on the World Cup-winning side and becomes the first woman to take charge of Spain 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/zStxzrpASS — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 5, 2023

Tome is a former player herself who suited up for Barcelona at one point and made four appearances overall for Spain from 2003-2005. She has been an assistant since 2018 and certainly deserves this opportunity.

Vilda was at the helm since 2015 and although Spain had little success previously in major tournaments, they made a Cinderella run Down Under, beating England in the showpiece.

It does appear the Federation had no choice but to dismiss Vilda. All 23 members of the squad including many current and former players as well signed a document saying they wouldn't play for the country again unless the management changes.

Rubiales said he had consent to kiss Hermoso on the lips but the Barcelona standout insisted that was not the case, which sparked the controversy. A very messy situation.

But, for Tome, it's a chance for her to help the reigning World Cup champions continue their momentum and solidify themselves as one of the stronger nations on the globe for many years to come. As for Rubiales, we'll see if he eventually resigns given all the backlash.