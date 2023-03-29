As Bob Dylan once said, “For the times they are a-changin'” — something Jennifer Aniston would seemingly agree with. Anniston recently called out Gen Z when reflecting upon the legacy of Friends.

While speaking to AFP (via Yahoo! News), Anniston spoke about how comedy has changed, “Comedy has evolved, movies have evolved. Now it’s a little tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it really hard for comedians, because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life.”

She would continue, “[In the past] you could joke about a bigot and have a laugh — that was hysterical. And it was about educating people on how ridiculous people were. And now we’re not allowed to do that.”

Later on, Aniston discussed how certain episodes of the pop culture phenomenon Friends are viewed by Gen Z. “There’s a whole generation of people, kids, who are now going back to episodes of Friends and find them offensive,” she said.

“There were things that were never intentional and others… well, we should’ve thought it through — but I don’t think there was a sensitivity like there is now.”

Aniston has seen it all in her career. She gained fame from her leading role as Rachel Green on Friends and has since made the rounds through all sorts of genres from rom-coms to family road trip movies. Her most recent film projects have seen her team up with Adam Sander in Murder Mystery and its forthcoming sequel, Murder Mystery 2 for Netflix. She also served as an executive producer on the first and a producer on the second.