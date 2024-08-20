Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially calling it quits. Lopez and Affleck are filing for a divorce after two years of marriage according to several reports.

According to TMZ, Lopez filed for divorce on Tuesday (Aug. 20) at the L.A. County Superior Court, by herself without an attorney. Today marks a significant day in the couple's love story since it is their second wedding anniversary. The documents obtained by the outlet cite that the day of separation for the couple was April 26, 2024.

The couple had two ceremonies in 2022, once on July 16 in Las Vegas and the second in Georgia with a more traditional ceremony on Aug. 20.

Lopez did not indicate if there was a prenuptial agreement and sources tell the publication that there was not a prenup given. If there is no prenup, the earnings made by the couple during their two years of marriage are up for grabs unless they make arrangements stating otherwise.

Why Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Waited On Divorce News

For months, Lopez and Affleck have been making headlines about their marriage after back in April the two were not seen photographed for several weeks. While the two seemed to be celebrating holidays such as the Fourth of July separately and Lopez celebrated her birthday solo, it was only a matter of time before an official announcement of an impending split were to take place.

According to sources per Entertainment Tonight, the couple waited to announce their split while they got everything in order.

Lopez and Affleck are “waiting to announce their official split, because they want to make sure everything is seamless when they do, especially with everyone involved. Neither of them want this process to be rushed. They are treating the separation with as much grace, understanding, and gentleness as they can,” a source told ET earlier this month.

“They want to make sure the kids are comfortable with the transition and where they are living, etcetera,” the source continued. “They don't want to make it feel like they're pulling the rug from underneath their children. They're making a mutual effort to ensure that this transition is as healthy and easy as possible.”

The couple does not share any children together but have kids from previous relationships. Affleck shares Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel with ex Jennifer Garner while Lopez has twins Emme and Max with Marc Anthony.

The couple has a long romantic history. They were previously engaged in 2004 and later rekindled their relationship in 2021. The couple had two weddings in 2022 but reportedly had some hiccups in their relationship in the last couple of months.