Jennifer Lopez has fired back at critics of her new alcohol line.

The actress posted an eight-minute video to her Instagram account on July 4 and plugged her new spritzer drink line, Delola, and also called out critics of her endorsing and owning an alcohol brand after publically swearing off alcohol to the public.

“I know that a lot of people have been talking about, ‘Oh, she doesn't even drinks — what's she doing with a cocktail?'” Lopez said.

She continued by clarifying that she was sober for a time: “To tell you the truth, that was true for a long time — I didn't drink.”

But times have changed, and Lopez said pictures of her over the past “10, maybe 15 years” have shown that “I do enjoy the occasional cocktail.” However, she further clarified that “I do drink responsibly — I don't drink to get s**t-faced. I drink to be social and to have a nice time.”

That line was a perfect segue for Lopez to then promote her brand, Delola. After claiming that she couldn't find the perfect cocktail, she had to make it herself. She dubbed Delola as a “healthier” way to drink.

Jennifer Lopez is a jack of all trades and has a new album coming out sometime this year, This Is Me Now (stylized as This Is Me… Now). It will be her first studio album in nearly a decade. In the world of film, Lopez recently starred in the rom-com Marry Me with Owen Wilson and another film in the genre, Shotgun Wedding. Her most recent credit comes in The Mother, a film that showed Lopez kick butt in an action-thriller, and she will also produce and star in a new film from Reed Morano called The Godmother about Griselda Blanco.