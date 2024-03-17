Jeremy Renner shares that he found support in Robert Downey Jr. after his tragic snowplow accident.
Per Hollywood Reporter, the Hawkeye actor shared how Downey Jr. reached out to him consistently during his recovery. Likening their FaceTime conversations to dating.
Renner, who endured excruciating pain post-accident, expressed gratitude for Downey's friendship and distraction from his suffering. Downey's encouragement, particularly his emphasis on Renner's appearance, brought lightness to the situation. “He’s like, ‘Dude, the most important thing is you look good. I don’t care how you feel, as long as you look good that’s all that matters.”
Renner recounted Downey's humor, jokingly urging him to recover quickly so they could continue watching Mayor of Kingstown. A series Renner stars in, with Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey. “He’s like, ‘You’ve got to get back to do Mayor because we need to see what happens.”
Jeremy Renner also recounted, “His ways are very heartwarming.”
Jon Favreau, who directed Downey in Iron Man, echoed Jeremy Renner's sentiments. He pinpointed Robert Downey Jr.'s steadfast commitment to nurturing relationships beyond work commitments.
“He really keeps relationships going, and he’s always checking in and always keeps those channels of communication and those relationships open.”
Renner's accident occurred on January 1, 2023, when he intervened to protect his nephew from a snowplow accident at his home in Reno, Nevada. The accident left Renner with severe injuries, including 30 broken bones. Therefore, necessitating extensive medical procedures for recovery.
Jeremy Renner also congratulated the Oppenheimer star on winning his first Oscars this March.