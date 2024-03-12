Marvel co-stars Jon Favreau and Jeremy Renner congratulate Robert Downey Jr., after his 2024 Oscars win. Downey clinched the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in “Oppenheimer.” It's his first win after three nominations spanning over three decades.
Hawkeye actor, Jeremy Renner posted on X his congratulatory tweet to Robert Downey Jr.'s win.
Congratulations @RobertDowneyJr well deserved my friend. !!!! pic.twitter.com/IucrYXUQZ5
— Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) March 11, 2024
Meanwhile, Jon Favreau, director of the initial Iron Man films, reflected on Downey's journey since his comeback. Acknowledging the challenges he overcame.
Despite any previous remarks about his Marvel role, his colleagues from the franchise are celebrating his success and showing their support. Now, Downey did not mention his journey in Marvel before his Oppenheimer casting. But many also praised him for paving the way for comic superhero films, like Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan.
During his Oscars acceptance speech, Downey humorously referenced his difficult past and thanked his wife, Susan Downey. For her unwavering support. And of course, his role in Oppenheimer. “Here's my little secret, I needed this job more than it needed me. It was fantastic and I stand here a better man because of it.”
As for Jeremy Renner, his Hawekeye role seems to be done as well. With his latest appearance being in the Hawkeye series released in 2021.
But will there be a Jeremy Renner and Robert Downey Jr. collaboration in their next films soon? Hopefully, Christopher Nolan's next project will include the two.
For now, Renner is expected to rest after his accident. While Downey basks in his historic 2024 Oscars win.