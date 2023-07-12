WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo revealed the reason why his brother Jermell is now fighting Canelo Alvarez.

Alvarez is set to defend his super-middleweight titles against the younger Charlo in Las Vegas on Sept. 30. However, the announcement came as a massive surprise given that just about everyone expected Jermall to be the one facing Alvarez.

Instead, it will be the smaller and undisputed super welterweight champion in Jermell who will not only move up two weight classes, but easily face the toughest opponent of his career thus far.

As for the reason why Jermell ended up being the one to face Alvarez? Nobody actually knew. Until now.

“I’ll tell you the real stuff,” Jermall Charlo said on Instagram (via Boxing Social). “I signed a contract with Canelo too, but I gave it to my brother first so we both make money. We’re going to both make money.

“I didn’t really want to go on a live, but I gave the fight to my f*****g brother, okay? Y’all are mad at me? I gave the fight to my brother. Let my brother fight, my brother got to go up two weight-classes. I want to fight the motherf****r, but it is what it is.”

It seems a bit odd, but it also makes sense.

Should Jermell lose as expected, it will set up a fight between Alvarez and Jermall which will have the added backstory of him trying to avenge his younger brother.

It's certainly possible too, given that Alvarez has a three-fight deal with PBC which could extend further depending on the success of these three fights.