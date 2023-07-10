Oscar De La Hoya believes Jermell Charlo could be an even more dangerous fight for Canelo Alvarez.

In what came as massive shock, it was recently announced that Alvarez would defend his super-middleweight titles against Charlo on Sept. 30 in Las Vegas.

The reason it was shocking is because Alvarez was expected to fight WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo. Instead, he's fighting the smaller Jermell who is the current undisputed super welterweight champion.

While he's not as big or undefeated like his brother, Jermell is widely viewed by many in the boxing world as the more talented sibling.

And for De La Hoya, he could prove to be more dangerous for Alvarez than Jermall.

“Undisputed vs. undisputed, it's great for boxing,” De La Hoya told Fight Hype (via Boxing Scene). “People are surprised that he went with the smaller fighter, but I think the smaller Charlo could be even more dangerous for Canelo, because he has speed and fights harder, and he's in your face.”

That said, De La Hoya acknowledged there are still difficulties for the younger Charlo as he will not only be facing a bigger man (at least in terms of weight class), but also a vastly experienced fighter in Alvarez.

Regardless, he commends Charlo for taking the fight.

“First of all, I take my hat off to Charlo for doing that,” De La Hoya added. “I understand it's a big payday for him and he obviously he took that into account when making the decision to fight Canelo, but it will be a difficult task.”