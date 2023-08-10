Jermell Charlo could cause Canelo Alvarez plenty of problems according to boxing legend Bernard Hopkins.

Charlo moves up two weight classes to challenge for Alvarez's super middleweight titles on Sept. 30 in Las Vegas in what is a rare fight between two undisputed champions.

Although the general belief is that Charlo won't be at too much of a disadvantage given his natural weight and size, he still remains a big underdog with many observers believing the experience and power of Alvarez will be too much for him.

Hopkins — a former two-weight champion — however, believes Charlo has a unique style that Alvarez is yet to fight as well as the determination to prove that the Mexican superstar's time is up.

“His style is totally different from the styles that Canelo has fought,” Hopkins told Fight Hype (via Boxing Social). “[Charlo is] younger, more determined to prove that Canelo’s time has been great, but it’s up.

“I just believe that Canelo will have to get him out of there early. The later the fight goes, the more Canelo will start showing not only his age, but he’ll start showing the success he’s been enjoying for so long is starting to look different.”

Although Alvarez is the same age as Charlo at 33, he clearly has more miles on the clock compared to the American, and did show small signs of decline in his recent fights.

Hopkins also believes the challenge of fighting a legend like Alvarez will take Charlo's performance to another level and could potentially make himself a nightmare for the former.

“I see hard earned, skillful moments in that fight where [Charlo], who wants to prove himself, will come out and show us something that we knew he had but he’s never had to show it till he steps in with Canelo,” Hopkins added. “Canelo elevates Charlo.

“I just think he has the skills, and if he maintains that mentality it can be really a nightmare for Canelo, based on style.”