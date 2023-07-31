Canelo Alvarez has plenty of options for his next fight — and we now have a good idea of who his potential opponents could be.

Alvarez recently signed a three-fight deal with PBC with his first fight set to be a defense of his super middleweight titles against undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo on Sept. 30 in Las Vegas.

The Mexican superstar is expected to come out with the victory and should he do so, the question is, who could he face next?

As per Showtime Sports executive Stephen Espinoza, there are three names in particular that were mentioned as potential Alvarez opponents.

“It’s up to him, he’s at the stage of his career where he’s maneuvering himself as he should be,” Espinoza told The DAZN Boxing Show. “The good thing is that there’s not a bad fight, we’ve laid the cards on the table. [Demetrius] Andrade’s on the table, [David] Benavidez, Jermall [Charlo], there could be some surprises, these guys [Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford] jumping up, there’s not a bad fight available.”

“It doesn’t matter who he picks, they are all really good matchups.”

WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo, of course, was the one originally expected to fight Alvarez before his younger brother ended up with the fight. The narrative of avenging his brother would certainly help with the build-up if he were to face Alvarez next.

Demetrius Andrade had a famous press conference confrontation with Alvarez so there's a backstory there as well, but the one fight every boxing fan wants to see is between Alvarez and Benavidez.

Benavidez is the undefeated WBC interim super middleweight champion with many observers being of the opinion that he's the one 168-pounder capable of stopping Alvarez in the weight class.

Hopefully, that will be one of the remaining two fights in the PBC deal.

Espinoza also mentioned the winner of the Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. fight — which we now know is Crawford — as a possibility. While that looks unlikely now given the rematch clause which Spence plans on activating, it could certainly be interesting down the line.

Spence has notably spoken of his interest in moving up to face Alvarez and if he's able to beat Crawford in a rematch, it could very well happen.

As aforementioned, Alvarez has plenty of options and if he extends his deal with PBC, boxing fans will be the real winners.