Never has the motto “you are what you eat” been more apropos than after Jerry Jones' weekly Dallas radio segment on Tuesday.

Apparently “what's the weirdest thing you eat?” week in the NFL continues, with none other than the Cowboys owner himself getting in on the fun.

The Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette started the hoopla last week when he declared on Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown's podcast, aptly named the “St. Brown Podcast”, that he eats raccoon, and last ate it on Thanksgiving.

During the interview, Amon-Ra and Equanimeous looked pretty floored and seemed to wonder whether they'd heard Legette correctly. At which point Legette calmly explained, “Like a raccoon you see in the trash can. I hunt it. I kill it. I skin ’em. Cook ’em. Eat ’em. All that.”

Expand Tweet

The revelation then became a hot topic of debate in NFL circles, including on Jerry Jones' weekly radio session on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. When Jones was asked his thoughts on eating raccoon on Tuesday, he admitted, “I’ve eaten a lot of raccoon.”

Jones added, “It’s not uncommon at all. One of my favorites is squirrel. It’s wonderful. We all had our favorite pieces… My mom and I would even ask for the brain of the squirrel. Delicious. Seriously.”

Sometimes the punchlines write themselves, and Jerry Jones admitting he likes eating squirrel-brains is definitely one of those special moments!

With Dallas Cowboys fans constantly asking themselves where Jones' squirrel-brained ideas have been coming from the past few years — and especially this season — now we finally have an answer: his roster moves seem squirrel-brained because he eats squirrel brains!

So earlier in the interview when Jerry Jones praised the job head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer have been doing lately, saying “I give them both high grades this year,” that was the squirrel brain working its magic through his digestive tract!

And not regretting the enormous contracts he signed Dak Prescott and and CeeDee Lamb to, even though it greatly limited the team's ability to sign other key pieces, has squirrel brains written all over it!

It's also amusing to note that while the Jerry Jones of politics, President-elect Donald Trump, rails against a disproven news story of immigrants eating dogs and cats, he could have been rightly concerned about an American billionaire in his own fan base eating raccoons and squirrel brains all this time! But I guess you can't have your cake and eat it too — unless it's squirrel-brain cake, then there should be plenty to go around.