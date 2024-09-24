The Dallas Cowboys were defeated 28-25 by the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Week 3. Dallas now holds a 1-2 record to begin the 2024 season. Some fans have blamed Jerry Jones, who responded to the criticism while speaking on Audacy's Shan and RJ Show, quote via Ted Archer of ESPN.

“That's very fair,” Jones said of being blamed for the team's difficult start. “It's well known that no decision is ultimately made here for what I either have acquiesced [to] or approved it. That's very fair. How could you think otherwise, whether it be who's out there coaching, whether it be who's out there playing, whether it be the stadium you're walking into? Whatever it is here, that's the way it is.”

Jones has received criticism over the years amid the Cowboys' failure to win a championship. The 1-2 start has only made the noise louder. Cowboys fans desperately want to see their team take the next step forward, but the team is not playing well so far in 2024.

“Now, let me just say this,” Jones continued. “Do I have a huge amount of input in making those decisions? When they've done their homework, they're very influential input to me, and we've got a lot of people in the Dallas Cowboys that have done their input.”

Cowboys looking to bounce back

The Cowboys need to bounce back soon. Dallas has struggled in the playoffs over the years. If they fail to even reach the postseason, though, that would be a disastrous situation.

The good news is that it is still early in the season. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys still believe in the team.

Dallas' next game is scheduled for Thursday night. The Cowboys will play a New York Giants team that recently earned their first victory of the '24 campaign. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 PM EST in New York.