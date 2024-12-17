Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is known for a lot of things, but he's got an entirely new aspect of his personal life on display for the world to see – and it's likely not anything that fans saw something.

Jones revealed a few of his culinary preferences, and they include both squirrel and raccoon. Yes, you read that correctly. The NFL's highest-profile billionaire team owner likes to eat squirrel and raccoon.

When responding to Carolina Panthers rookie Xavier Legette's revelation that he enjoys the unusual dietary selections, Jones said that he agreed and enjoys it himself, via 247Sports.

“I’ve eaten a lot of raccoon,” Jones responded. “The answer is yes. It’s not uncommon at all. One of my favorites is Squirrel. It’s wonderful. We all had our favorite pieces. My mom and I would even ask for the brain of the squirrel. Delicious. Seriously.”

Making an appearance on Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's podcast, Legette revealed that he loves to eat raccoon meat.

“Like a raccoon, you see in the trash can, I hunt it. I kill it. I skin 'em. Cook 'em. Eat 'em. All that,” Legette explained.

Regardless of the dietary preferences of Jones, it isn't likely that fans will see either offering on menus at AT&T Stadium any time soon.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is facing criticism for failing to uphold his offseason promise

After another disappointing exit from the postseason earlier this winter, Jones promised that he and the Cowboys were dedicated to going “all-in” with necessary moves in the offseason to elevate the Cowboys to contending status and finally bring the elusive Super Bowl back to Dallas for the first time since their dynasty days of the mid-1990s.

However, the Cowboys failed to make any meaningful moves and drew the ire of fans. Despite Sunday's win, the Cowboys are all but assured to miss the postseason, meaning that Jones and the rest of the team brain trust will have to return to the drawing board.