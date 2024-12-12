Jerry Mack is building out his coaching staff for the Kennesaw State Owls following his hire to the team earlier this month. The former North Carolina Central head coach and Jacksonville Jaguars assistant is building a formidable staff that looks to bring success to the Owls as they find their footing in the FBS.

Mack looks to cultivate a stout wide receiver core with the hire of HBCU alumnus and the University of West Georgia wide receivers coach David Whitlow. He joined West Georgia in January under the guidance of offensive coordinator Dane Stevens, They previously worked together at Ole Miss, where they celebrated a significant Peach Bowl triumph against Penn State. In the 2023 season, Stevens, who served as a quality control coach/offensive analyst and assistant quarterbacks coach for the Rebels, collaborated with Whitlow.

Whitlow shared the announcement on his social media accounts, saying, “I’ve been blessed, trusted, and tasked with leading another group of young men as the new Wide Receivers Coach at the University of West Georgia. At 26 years old, you still are figuring things out every day. You’ll never know when your next journey will begin. You just have to trust that you are prepared & vertically aligned with God’s will. I can’t wait to take on this opportunity as we transition into our first season of FCS-Division I Football! It may be near when it seems so far! Keep going.”

West Georgia transitioned from Division II to FCS this season as they moved to the United Athletic Conference this Fall, competing alongside Eastern Kentucky, Austin Peay, and Central Arkansas. Despite finishing 4-7 in their first FCS season, the Wolves showcased a powerful offense. They averaged 30.4 points per game, ranked in the top 20 for passing offenses, and were one of the few teams to feature three receivers with over 500 receiving yards.

During his time at Alabama State, Whitlow proved to be a dynamic student. He not only played football for the Hornets but also served as the SGA President in the 2019-2020 school year. Before joining Ole Miss and the University of Alabama, he served as a graduate assistant at Auburn.