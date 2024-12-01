The Jacksonville Jaguars' disastrous 2024 season continued with a loss to the Houston Texans in Week 13. Off the field, the Jaguars saw one of their key coaches decide to leave their impending rebuild.

Running backs coach Jerry Mack is set to become the next head coach at Kennesaw State. The Owls have been searching for their next head coach following Brian Bohannon's rather controversial exit.

Mack has head coaching experience coming into his new role, leading North Carolina Central from 2014-2016. He led the team to three Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference titles and an appearance in the 2016 Celebration Bowl. North Carolina Central went 31-15 under his tenure.

Before his head coaching opportunity, Mack was a wide receiver coach at numerous institutions and offensive coordinator for Arkansas Pine-Bluff. Following his departure from NCCU, he was the running back coach at Tennessee before getting his opportunity with the Jaguars.

Jacksonville's run game has struggled in 2024, entering Week 13 ranked 25th in the league by averaging 101.6 yards per game. However, they've dealt with injuries to both Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne. Still, they've run for 519 yards and four touchdowns and 325 yards and two touchdowns respectively.

Still, Kennesaw State won't be judging Jerry Mack off of one season with a struggling Jaguars team. He is clearly a respected offensive mind and found major success with North Carolina Central. Kennesaw State currently averages a measly 250.9 YPG and 16.5 points per game.

The Owls are in their first year at the FBS level. However, it has been a difficult jump as they hold just a 2-10 record. With Mack now in the fold, they're hopeful year two will be more fruitful. They're looking for a leader to build around as they continue their foray into FBS football.

Jacksonville won't have much trouble finding their next running backs coach. But his departure could be the first of many as the Jaguars evaluate their organization.