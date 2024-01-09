David Whitlow served as Alabama State SGA President and joins West Georgia after stops at Auburn and Ole Miss.

The University of West Georgia is hiring former Alabama State standout David Whitlow as Wide Receivers coach, per a post on Whitlow's social media account as well as a report by Football Scoop.

Whitlow joined the team under the guidance of Dane Stevens, the offensive coordinator at West Georgia. They previously worked together at Ole Miss, where they celebrated a significant Peach Bowl triumph against Penn State. In the 2023 season, Stevens, who served as a quality control coach/offensive analyst and assistant quarterbacks coach for the Rebels, collaborated with Whitlow.

Whitlow shared the announcement on his social media accounts, saying, “I’ve been blessed, trusted, and tasked with leading another group of young men as the new Wide Receivers Coach at the University of West Georgia. At 26 years old, you still are figuring things out every day. You’ll never know when your next journey will begin. You just have to trust that you are prepared & vertically aligned with God’s will. I can’t wait to take on this opportunity as we transition into our first season of FCS-Division I Football! It may be near when it seems so far! Keep going.”

During his time at Alabama State, Whitlow proved to be a dynamic student. He not only played football for the Hornets but also served as the SGA President in the 2019-2020 school year. Before joining Ole Miss and the University of Alabama, he served as a graduate assistant at Auburn.

Whitlow will be joining the staff as they transition from Division II to the FCS. They will be moving to the United Athletic Conference in the Fall alongside FCS mainstays such as Eastern Kentucky, Austin Peay, and Central Arkansas. West Georgia saw massive success in the ranks of Division II, having several successive winning seasons and Division II playoff births. They also won the Gulf South Conference championship four times, most recently in 2015.