In the opposite of a Hollywood feel-good story, Jessica Chastain apparently was given “quite a lot of flak” by her peers for wearing a mask to the Academy Awards this past March.

She made the revelation recently to The Hollywood Reporter at their annual Tony Nominees Roundtable. Chastain, nominated for Best Leading Actress of a Play for her performance in Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House, explained that she was criticized during the Hollywood awards season for wearing a face mask in order to prevent contracting COVID-19 while performing in the play.

“We were testing every day on our show, and even if you had no symptoms, if you tested positive for COVID, you were out for a week — and I was meeting people at the stage door who flew in from Shanghai and flew in from all over the world. To be out of the show for a week? It just felt like it was so irresponsible,” Chastain explained.

Unfortunately, some of her entertainment industry colleagues weren't very empathetic about her decision.

“So I was wearing the mask at the Oscars. I got quite a lot of flak for that. A lot of people thought I was making some political statement. I don’t know what they thought,” she said at the roundtable.

Chastain continued, “I’ll tell you, the best thing is someone at the stage door gave me a mask that said, ‘I’m On Broadway.' But yeah, the SAG Awards, the Oscars, a lot of people were like, ‘What are you doing?!' I just couldn’t get sick. And I didn’t. I haven’t missed a show.”

At least some of Chastain's fans came to her defense on Twitter. One user posted a picture of Chastain at the Golden Globes in a sparkly mask to match her silver shimmering gown, with a caption that read “and you know who didn’t get COVID at the Golden Globes?” Chastain then retweeted the post, chiming in “Phew!”

Jessica Chastain always stuns on the red carpet, mask or no mask, so her colleagues might want to think twice before mask-shaming one of Hollywood's brightest performers again.