Jessie Bates is entering NFL free agency as arguably the best safety available. Just 25-years-old, Bates isn’t too far removed from an All Pro season. Teams will be lining up for his signature.

Bates started 16 games for the Bengals in 2022. He made 71 tackles, defended eight passes and came away with four interceptions. While his tackles were a career-low, his interceptions were a career-high. Bates received a solid grade of 76.8 from Pro Football Focus.

Back in 2020, Bates was named Second Team All-Pro. He made a career-high 109 tackles, defended a career-high 15 passes and made three interceptions.

For all his success, the Bengals are reportedly done with the safety. As the safety enters free agents, these three teams should consider making a big splash by signing Jessie Bates.

The Atlanta Falcons enter the offseason with the second-most cap space in the NFL at almost $56 million. Not only do they have the space for Bates, but there is a definite need in Atlanta.

The Falcons’ pass defense ranked 25th in the NFL, allowing 231.9 yards per game. Atlanta as a whole struggled defensively as their 22.7 points per game allowed ranked 23rd in the league.

At safety, Atlanta currently has Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins. Both players started at least 16 games this season, racking up at least 80 tackles and two interceptions. They’ve both shown potential, but the Falcons need more immediate production.

Bates provides exactly that. He would be an immediate leader for the Falcons’ defense. At just 25, he’s a player Atlanta can build around as they continue their ascent.

The Raiders’ most glaring need is obviously quarterback. However, once they find their QB, Las Vegas should begin focusing on their defense.

Vegas finished with the fifth worst defense in the league, allowing 365.6 yards per game. Their pass defense wasn’t doing them any favors, ranking 29th by allowing 242.9 yards per game.

The Raiders do seem to have a safety to build around in Tre’von Moehrig. Moehrig will be entering his third season and has ample starting experience. Still, Las Vegas is in need of drastic help in their defensive backfield. Especially with Duron Harmon being a free agent.

Quarterback is the top priority. But with Derek Carr leaving, the Raiders now have over $46 million available in cap space; the third-most in the NFL. Vegas would be smart to prioritize a player like Jessie Bates to jump start their defense.

The Detroit Lions stole the hearts of NFL fans everywhere after their near playoff run in 2022. However, there’s no doubting that Detroit could use some serious help on defense.

The Lions had the worst defense in the NFL last season, allowing 392.4 yards per game. Their pass defense wasn’t the worst, but was still a not great 30th, allowing 245.8 yards per game. In comparison, the Lions’ offense ranked fourth in the league, averaging 380 YPG. Finishing one game short of the playoffs at 9-8, it’s fair to wonder where Detroit would be had they had a stronger defense.

DeShon Elliot is a free agent for the Lions while Tracy Walker appeared in just three games due to a torn Achilles. Rookie Kerby Joseph impressed as a rookie, making 82 tackles, defending eight passes and coming away with four interceptions. Adding Bates to the mix gives Joseph a strong counterpart and Detroit an overall stronger defense.

The Lions have just over $23 million in cap space, 10th most in the league. They have the offense to succeed in the NFL. Improving their defense will be key for Detroit’s success in 2023. Jessie Bates would be a fantastic start.