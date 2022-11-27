Published November 27, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Absolute chaos occurred during the second quarter of the matchup between the New York Jets and Chicago Bears. At a rainy Metlife Stadium, Jets punter Braden Mann failed to get a good grip on a hold for a short field goal attempt from Greg Zuerlein. After the field goal was blown up, Mann tried to recover the ball and make a play, only to cough it up again. In what looked like a series of drunken escapades, the ball slipped its way all the way downfield as players from both teams tried and failed to pick it up.

The ball just doesn't want to be held in the Bears/Jets game 😅pic.twitter.com/dJHiY8QSVU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 27, 2022

Talk about a case of butter fingers. After Mann’s disaster on the hold, Jaylon Jones picked up the ball and tried to return it downfield, only to cough it up himself. A pile-up for the ball went down and it was a madhouse to pick up the ball as black and white jerseys piled up at midfield.

Ultimately, it was ruled that Mann’s little shovel was an attempted pass attempt, so the play was deemed an incomplete pass and the Bears took over on downs in their own territory from the spot of the field goal attempt.

Still, it’s wild to see what a little bit of rain can do to a football game. These teams looked like middle school squads for a brief moment there, fumbling the ball and wildly diving to get back on top of it.

The Jets-Bears clash is living up to the hype early on, a fun and sloppy game between two teams with their backup quarterbacks in and defenses hungry to make plays, though not always successful in doing so.