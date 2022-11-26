Published November 26, 2022

By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Chicago Bears will travel to take on the New York Jets in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Bears-Jets prediction and pick, laid out below.

Chicago has disappointed, going 3-8 to fall to last place in the NFC North. While there once was a glimmer of playoff hope, Chicago is riding a four-game losing streak. Now, without knowing the extent that Justin Fields is injured, Chicago enters this trying to snap their streak.

New York has lost some of their luster recently, falling to 6-4. Sandwiched around an impressive win against Buffalo are two losses to New England. The loss last week in Foxboro was heartbreaking, as a last-second punt return sealed a 10-3 victory for New England.

Here are the Bears-Jets NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bears-Jets Odds

Chicago Bears: +6 (-110)

New York Jets: -6 (-110)

Over: 38.5 (-110)

Under: 38.5 (-110)

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread

Justin Fields has settled into his role in this offense, completing 59.6 percent of his passes for 1,642 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Fields leads the team with 834 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Fields in year two have taken a huge step forward. David Montgomery has rushed for 501 yards and three touchdowns. Khalil Herbert is on Injured Reserve, opening a larger role for Montgomery. Chicago has rushed for 2,177 yards and 14 touchdowns as a team.

Darnell Mooney leads the team with 493 receiving yards, catching two touchdowns. Cole Kmet leads the team with five receiving touchdowns, ranking second with 309 receiving yards. Dante Pettis has also caught two touchdowns. Fields sustained an injury to his left shoulder last week, so the running game might be relied upon heavily in this one. Chicago ranks 17th by averaging 21.9 points per game.

Chicago’s defense has been downright bad, allowing 24.9 points per game, which ranks 27th. Jaquan Brisker leads the team with three sacks, becoming the team’s best pass rusher by default after the trade deadline. Chicago has managed just 15 sacks as a team. Eddie Jackson leads the team with four interceptions.

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

Zach Wilson is no longer the starting quarterback for New York. After an awful showing against New England, head coach Robert Saleh has announced that Mike White will take the quarterback duties. White electrified the fan base with an upset victory over Cincinnati last season. Michael Carter has rushed for 349 yards and three touchdowns, stepping up in the absence of Breece Hall. New York has rushed for 1,103 yards and 10 touchdowns as a team.

Rookie Garrett Wilson leads the team with 44 catches for 533 yards, catching two touchdowns. Tyler Conklin leads the team with three touchdown catches. Elijah Moore has been the subject of the fan base’s ire, and maybe the main benefactor of the quarterback switch. Moore has caught 18 passes for 220 yards without a touchdown. New York has averaged 19.9 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league.

New York’s defense has saved their season, ranking ninth in the league with 18.6 points allowed per game. Quinnen Williams leads the team with eight sacks, and New York has totaled 32 as a team. Chicago’s offensive line has been terrible, surrendering 40 sacks.

Final Bears-Jets Prediction & Pick

I am not sure what to make of this one. The quarterback uncertainty on both sides is concerning. If Fields plays, I don’t think the Jets can contain him.

Final Bears-Jets Prediction & Pick: Chicago +6 (-110), over 38.5 (-110)