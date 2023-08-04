CANTON — Zach Wilson did something in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday that he did not do enough of his first two seasons with the New York Jets. He made a huge, momentum-changing play.

With the Jets backed up on their own 7-yard line in the 1st quarter against the Cleveland Browns, Wilson took the snap, looked right and then calmly completed a 57-yard pass down the left sideline to rookie wide receiver Malik Taylor.

Wilson read the play correctly after Taylor burst past the corner at the line of scrimmage. And he led his receiver perfectly with the pass.

Perhaps New York would not have moved heaven and earth to acquire Aaron Rodgers this offseason if Wilson had made more throws like that one after being selected No. 2 overall in the 2021 draft.

Instead, Wilson struggled mightily as a starter, was benched twice last season and is now the backup to his boyhood idol, Rodgers. Wilson is 8-14 as a starter, completing just 55.2 percent of his passes. He’s thrown 18 picks and 15 touchdowns.

Wilson celebrated his 24th birthday Thursday and was 3-for-5 for 65 yards against the Browns. He led the Jets to two field goals in three series and was replaced by Tim Boyle to start the second quarter. Wilson is “gaining confidence,” according to coach Saleh and has played well in training camp.

Rodgers, who’s befriended and mentored Wilson since being acquired from the Green Bay Packers, was inactive and watching from the sideline. While the roles will reverse come Week 1, the Jets will take all they will get from Zach Wilson in the preseason.