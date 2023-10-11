The New York Jets had high ambitions for Mecole Hardman when they signed him in free agency. They even traded Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns to help make room for Hardman in the slot. Granted, both the Jets and Elijah Moore seemed more than ready for a divorce, but because of the fracture in that relationship, the Jets wanted a replacement for Moore. That was part of the rationale for bringing in Mecole Hardman.

Three weeks in, however, and it is safe to say that this pairing isn't working much for either side either. Hardman missed the Jets' first game of the season but hasn't played in more than 30% of the Jets' snaps in any game since. He has one target on the season through five weeks, which has resulted in one reception for six yards. To signify how much things have yet to work with Hardman and the Jets, Hardman was a healthy scratch in New York's Week 5 win over the Denver Broncos.

As a result, the Jets are now looking at potential trade destinations for Hardman, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The Jets aren't using Hardman, but perhaps a different team could. Three teams come to mind as potential trade destinations for Mecole Hardman.

The two receivers who play the most frequently for the Kansas City Chiefs are Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore. They… have not played super well in 2023 so far.

WR Leaders by YPRR [minus busted coverage] 1 Tyreek Hill (5.33)

2 Brandon Aiyuk (5.04)

3 DJ Moore (4.41)

…

79 Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0.71)*

80 Skyy Moore (0.70)**

Last / 81 KJ Osborn (0.68) *has run 70 more routes than Rashee Rice

**has run 60 more routes than Rashee Rice — Scott Barrett (@ScottBarrettDFB) October 10, 2023

The solution for the Chiefs should not be to trade for Mecole Hardman. If anything, they should be playing their rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice more often than they are.

Target per route run rate leaders at WR through five weeks:

(minimum 50 routes) 36.4% – Rashee Rice

35.8% – Tyreek Hill

33.3% – Kadarius Toney

30.5% – Davante Adams

30.1% – Puka Nacua, Mike Evans

30.0% – Brandon Aiyuk, DeAndre Hopkins

28.4% – Ja'Marr Chase

28.2% – A.J. Brown… — Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) October 10, 2023

Or give Justyn Ross, who hasn't played much this season but flashed last week against the Minnesota Vikings, some looks.

Justyn Ross had: 6 snaps on offense, 4 targets, 2 catches, 2 drops. https://t.co/zsUMxzvklx pic.twitter.com/qc4wwqoGpJ — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) October 9, 2023

But the point is, the Chiefs aren't getting enough out of their wide receivers at the moment. And the Chiefs know exactly who Mecole Hardman is and vice versa. Hardman had a series of spike weeks last year for the Chiefs, most notably in Week 7 of the 2022 season against the San Francisco 49ers, when he scored three touchdowns.

The 49ers have been the most dominant team in the NFL this season and have played in 3 of the last 4 NFC Championships. In their last 37 games (postseason included), only ONE player has scored 3+ TDs on the 49ers defense. Mecole Hardman. pic.twitter.com/2kSJ6UWGC5 — 🗣🎙‼️ (@LanceTHESPOKEN) October 10, 2023

Hardman is not *the* answer for the Chiefs at wide receiver, but he played well for them last season and the guys they're playing right now haven't been playing well. He could be worth a look for them.

The Miami Dolphins have a type: they love speed. Tyreek Hill runs a 4.34 40-yard dash. Jaylen Waddle was clocked in at 4.43. So did running back Raheem Mostert. Rookie running back De'Von Achane, who recently suffered a knee injury that will sideline him for a few weeks, ran a 4.32 40-yard dash at the NFL combine last February. Chase Claypool, a different receiver the Dolphins recently acquired, ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at his NFL combine.

Mecole Hardman? He ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL combine in 2019. He may not be the best tactician as a route runner, but he at least is really fast, and Dolphins' head coach Mike McDaniel is one of the best in the NFL at finding ways to get fast guys the ball in open space. Hardman would fit there and provide insurance in the event of an injury to Hill or Waddle. This pairing would make a lot of sense.

Outside of AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, the Eagles' wide receiver room is not very deep. Part of that is by design, but the next receivers behind Brown and Smith are Quez Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus. Through five weeks, those two have seven receptions on 10 targets for 90 yards and a touchdown. Both of those players are fine receivers and bring speed to that Eagles offense, but it wouldn't hurt the Eagles to take a shot on Hardman and see if he can bring a different element to their offense.