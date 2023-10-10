With the NFL trade deadline looming on October 31st, Mecole Hardman’s tenure with the New York Jets may soon be ending.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Jets are exploring trade options for the 25-year-old wide receiver.

This does not come as a surprise. Hardman was inactive for New York’s 31-21 win last week against the Denver Broncos, even though he is healthy.

Despite signing a one-year, $4 million contract with the Jets this past offseason, Hardman inexplicably has been on the field for only 24 offensive snaps in four games. He has one reception for six yards.

Jets coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett have been unable — or unwilling — to articulate publicly why Hardman has seen such little playing time. Hardman is an explosive threat who had 18 touchdowns in 57 games his first four NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Jets envisioned that Hardman could be equally as dangerous as a deep threat or on quick slants, screens, and jet sweeps. None of that has materialized this season and he’s been a non-factor in the offense. Randall Cobb has taken most of the snaps at slot receiver, Hardman’s preferred position. But Cobb has been ineffective, hauling in three catches on nine targets for 20 yards.

A Pro-Bowl kick returner as a rookie in 2019, Mecole Hardman hasn’t returned a single kick for the Jets this season. Rookie Xavier Gipson handles those duties and scored the game-winning touchdown on a punt return in overtime in a Week 1 win against the Buffalo Bills.