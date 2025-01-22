The Winnipeg Jets got off to a historic start to the 2024-25 campaign. Winnipeg won 15 of its first 16 games, making it the greatest start by any team in league history. They have certainly cooled off over the last month or two. But the Jets have remained one of the best teams in the NHL. In fact, only the Washington Capitals have more points than Winnipeg at this time.

The regular season can provide a ton of hope. Winnipeg certainly knows all about that. Just last season, the Jets looked like a legitimate Stanley Cup contender as they finished with 110 points. However, the Stanley Cup Playoffs are a different beast entirely. Winnipeg is aware of this, as well, as they were defeated by the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the 2024 postseason.

Whether this season's Jets squad is different remains to be seen. What is clear is that this could very well be their last chance at a Stanley Cup with this current group. Winnipeg has an aging core. Mark Schiefele, Kyle Connor, Nikolaj Ehlers, Adam Lowry, Josh Morrisey, Neal Pionk, and Connor Hellebuyck are all 28 years old or older.

Moreover, a few of these players are pending free agents. Pionk and Ehlers, in particular, are set to hit the open market in July. Winnipeg likely wants to retain both players. However, both players could earn significant raises in NHL Free Agency. Especially with the salary cap set to take a significant jump in the offseason.

As a result, the Jets could look very different next season. And that could lead to some urgency to bring a Stanley Cup to Canada for the first time in 32 years. There is one player on the trade market who could play a vital role in helping Winnipeg achieve its ultimate goal.

Canadiens' David Savard is a great trade fit for the Jets

The Montreal Canadiens have gone on quite the run of their own in recent weeks. As a result, the Canadiens are contending for a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. Still, they could be willing to trade some of their veteran players. David Savard could find himself on the trade block given that he is a pending free agent.

Savard certainly won't make the Jets any younger. The veteran defenseman is 34 years old and in the back end of his career. However, he fills a major need on this team. Winnipeg is in need of defensive depth this season. Specifically, they could use a right-handed shot. This could allow them to move Dylan DeMelo down the lineup.

Savard is not a star offensive threat from the point. He can chip in some secondary offense, as he scored 24 points last season. In any event, his value comes in the work he turns in on the defensive end of the ice. He is one of the more physical players in the league, as well as one of the more fearless shot blockers out there.

Savard has recorded 100+ shots blocked in 11 consecutive seasons. Moreover, he had a run of nine straight seasons with more than 100 hits in a single season. In more recent seasons, he hasn't dished out a ton of hits. But he has shown a willingness to get into the more physical areas and battle for pucks no matter the cost.

Putting Savard on the first pairing certainly comes with some risk. However, his defensive playstyle could allow Morrissey to take more chances offensively. Savard could also become one of the team's premier penalty killers, as well. Overall, he could be an integral part to Winnipeg's Stanley Cup challenge in 2025.