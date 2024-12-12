The New York Jets have had a tumultuous 2024 NFL season, with the team recently being eliminated from playoff contention with a crushing overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins. New York currently sits at a disastrous 3-10, and a large part of the reason why has been the play of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who at times has looked every bit the part of a 41 year-old quarterback coming off of an Achilles rupture.

Recently, Jay Glazer took to FOX's NFL coverage show to provide an injury update on Rodgers that appeared to be portraying the quarterback in a positive light, or at least one that might explain away some of his struggles this year.

“What nobody knows is how many injuries he’s been dealing with this whole season,” Glazer said. “There’s been a grade two hamstring strain, which is really a tear, an MCL sprain a high ankle sprain and he’s been fighting through a lot of that and it raise him up a lot in the eyes of his teammates.”

However, Rodgers himself was not thrilled with the report, as indicated by his comments at a recent Jets press conference.

“Jay did that? Where’s he getting his information?” Rodgers asked, per Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing. “How’d he know it’s a grade two if there was never an MRI?”

Rodgers didn't stop there.

“There was a hamstring at one point, there was a knee at one point, and I think you all saw the ankle in London, I don’t know what the grades were with all of them,” Rodgers told reporters Wednesday. “Jay came in and gave a great speech this training camp. Other than that, he doesn’t know s*** about my body. And that’s the truth.”

A train wreck of a season

The Jets have made several “all in” moves so far in 2024, including firing head coach Robert Saleh, trading for Davante Adams, paying Haason Reddick the lucrative contract he was asking for, and firing their general manager.

All of that has amounted to a .300 winning percentage 13 games into a season that is officially not going to the playoffs for a 14th straight year.

There has already been rampant speculation that Rodgers may look for greener pastures this offseason but at the current juncture, it's worth wondering what the market may look for the aging future Hall of Famer.

The Jets will next take the field on Sunday on the road vs the Jacksonville Jaguars.