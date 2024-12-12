The New York Jets are having another disappointing season in 2024. New York is 3-10 heading into Week 15 and has already been eliminated from the AFC playoff picture. This is a disastrous outcome for a Jets organization that well all in on 2024 because of QB Aaron Rodgers. He believes there is a reason for New York's propensity for failure.

Rodgers suggested that the team might be cursed during a Wednesday press conference, per Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press.

“I mean, it might be something like that,” Rodgers said referring to Garrett Wilson's theory of the Jets having a losing “gene” in the organization. “It might be some sort of curse we’ve got to snap as well.”

Rodgers is not the first person surrounding the Jets to suggest the team is cursed. Jets fans have joked about being a cursed organization for years now. Especially during the lengthy reign of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in the AFC East.

“Whatever the case, this team, this organization is going to figure out how to get over the hump at some point,” Rodgers continued. “The culture is built by the players. There’s a framework set down by the organization, by the upper ups, by the staff. But in the end, it’s the players that make it come to life.”

Whatever the solution is to break New York's curse, it seems like Aaron Rodgers probably won't be around to see it.

Should the Jets keep Aaron Rodgers for the 2025 season?

There are already rumblings that the Jets may be done with Rodgers after the 2024 season.

One NFL rumor suggests that the Jets plan to draft a young quarterback during the 2025 NFL Draft. This appears to be their plan regardless of Aaron Rodgers' status with the team. If Rodgers were still on the team, he would reportedly be viewed merely as a bridge starter.

The trouble for New York is they are not currently in prime position to make such a pick. Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward appear to be the top QBs in the 2025 class. They will be long gone before the Jets, who are currently projected to pick at No. 7.

This could make New York's game this week against Jacksonville incredibly important. If the Jets lose and the Jaguars win, it would help improve their positioning for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Jets must understand that now is the perfect time to move on from Aaron Rodgers. They have already seen that he alone isn't enough to take the organization to the playoffs. The 41-year-old also isn't getting any young, so the Jets really need to start coming up with a plan for moving on.

But let's not get too ahead of ourselves.

Next up for the Jets is a Week 15 matchup against the Jaguars.