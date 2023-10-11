NFL analyst and retired quarterback Dan Orlovsky shared a take that upset many 49ers fans when he said Mac Jones could have the same success Brock Purdy has had with the 49ers. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was just one of the many to question Orlovsky's claim.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said, “I dunno how you watch that film and come to that conclusion When I watch Brock Purdy I see a guy making big time throws. He made a couple the other night that were incredible; throwing over the top of guys, throwing around guys, moving up in the pocket, keeping his eyes downfield and making plays.

At the end of the day there's one guy pulling the trigger. he's been making a lot of really good decisions. You talk about interceptions, he doesn't have one yet on the season.”

Though Aaron Rodgers did not speak on Mac Jones in the clip, it's clear he feels that Orlovsky underestimated the play of Brock Purdy. While Purdy and Jones may have a comparable skill set, that does not make their performance or potential equal. Purdy is certainly on a more talented team, but it does not diminish his accomplishments.

Through five games, Brock Purdy leads the NFL in QBR and passer rating. He's second in completion percentage and top-10 in both passing yards and touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jones ranks outside of the top-20 in most passing categories and is tied for second in interceptions with six while Purdy has thrown zero. Purdy and the 49ers rank second in 33.4 points per game while Jones and the Patriots rank dead last with just 11 each game.

Jones could certainly do better with more talent around him, but he is simply not in the class of Purdy right now.