The Kansas City Royals lost three straight series entering their three-game set with the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, losing crucial ground in a crowded American League Central division. They desperately need offensive reinforcements. Jac Caglianone is tasked with providing them, in 2025 but especially in the many years to come. The No. 10 prospect in baseball made his big-league debut on Wednesday, jump-starting what fans hope is a watershed era of KC baseball.

Although Caglianone went 0-for-5 in a 10-7 road win over the St. Louis Cardinals, he made hard contact throughout the night and did not strike out. The infielder/designated hitter ripped what looked to be an extra-base hit in his first MLB at-bat, but Victor Scott II made a leaping catch to deny the fellow youngster. He did not let the 0-fer affect his disposition, however. Caglianone is just grateful to be in The Show, fulfilling a lifelong dream that began in his native Tampa, Florida.

“I was just kind of reeling it all in,” the No. 6 overall selection in the 2024 MLB Draft told reporters after the game, per the Kansas City Star's Vahe Gregorian. “I knew where my family was at, so when I'm at the on-deck circle, I'm still timing up the pitcher and everything, but {still} made sure I glanced. Everybody's standing up, got their phones out and stuff, so it was just a really cool moment.”

Royals place their trust in the young power hitter

Caglianone obviously knew this day was coming, but he did not even spend a full year in the farm system before receiving this grand opportunity. The former Florida Gators star hit 15 home runs across his time in Triple-A Omaha and Double-A Northwest Arkansas in 2025. His swift call-up, which will now send him to arbitration one year sooner, elicited strong reactions around the industry. Fans and analysts will scrutinize his performance and eagerly wait for him to check off key milestones.

But the 22-year-old slugger is making sure to soak up this entire experience. He tried his best to process everything before his Royals debut, reflecting on the magnitude of the moment inside a near-empty Busch Stadium.

“My initial thought was ‘wow, these places are really like fishbowls,'” Jac Caglianone said. “The grandstands just keep going up forever it felt like. But it was nice.”

It is good to know that the left-handed hitter is not taking anything for granted. He seems to have the right mindset to handle the pressure that comes with being a top prospect.

KC will take help from wherever it can get it

Kansas City will exercise plenty of patience in regards to Caglianone's development, but the franchise is counting on him to occupy a prominent role on this ballclub in the long run. Moreover, it is hard to find better options right now.

The Royals (32-29) have hit the fewest homers in MLB this season (36) and rank in the bottom-five in both slugging (.362) and OPS (.664). Besides 2024 AL MVP runner-up Bobby Witt Jr. and breakout third baseman Maikel Garcia, the lineup is not getting the job done.

Fortunately, KC did not need its newest member to make a fantastic first impression, as the team erased a 7-2 deficit and scored eight runs across the fifth and sixth innings to earn a thrilling comeback victory.

Caglianone had a front row seat for it. Perhaps on Wednesday he will be an active participant in a Royals barrage.