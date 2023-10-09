The San Francisco 49ers are rolling to start the 2023 campaign, as they have gotten off to a 5-0 start, and are fresh off thrashing the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Brock Purdy has made the Niners look great for sticking with him as their starting quarterback, but a recent comparison from Dan Orlovsky will surely catch fans' attention, and not for good reasons.

On the other end of the spectrum, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots have looked awful to open the season, crawling to a 1-4 record through their first five games. While Jones hasn't looked great under center, it's been tough to ignore the lack of help he is getting on offense. While Orlovsky isn't saying Purdy is a bad quarterback, he said he believes that Jones would have the same level of success as Purdy if he were on the 49ers.

This isn’t a shot at Purdy at all. He’s awesome. Playing MVP level football. Has changed SF offense This is to say “Mac Jones is a much better player than what NE is allowing him to be” https://t.co/jZ9ZZjWHUh — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 9, 2023

Even with the Patriots giving Jones no help on offense, this is probably a bit of a stretch from Orlovsky. Jones has looked completely lost to start the season, and he's making poor decisions with the football on a weekly basis. Having top-end playmakers would help, but Purdy is also doing a great job of putting the football in the right spot, which is something Jones cannot say he has done.

Orlovksy's interesting take notwithstanding, the 49ers and Patriots are clearly two teams headed in opposite directions, which is notable considering how the 49ers were considering drafting Jones with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. This isn't to say that Trey Lance panned out for them, but who knows how different things would have been had things gone differently for San Francisco back in the 2021 draft.