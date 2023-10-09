The San Francisco 49ers are rolling to start the 2023 campaign, as they have gotten off to a 5-0 start, and are fresh off thrashing the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Brock Purdy has made the Niners look great for sticking with him as their starting quarterback, but a recent comparison from Dan Orlovsky will surely catch fans' attention, and not for good reasons.

On the other end of the spectrum, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots have looked awful to open the season, crawling to a 1-4 record through their first five games. While Jones hasn't looked great under center, it's been tough to ignore the lack of help he is getting on offense. While Orlovsky isn't saying Purdy is a bad quarterback, he said he believes that Jones would have the same level of success as Purdy if he were on the 49ers.

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a crushing defeat in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. The Cowboys were expected to be contenders this year, but their performance on Sunday night left much to be desired. In this article, we will identify four Dallas Cowboys personnel to blame for the loss and analyze their individual performances. The Dallas Cowboys' Week 5 Loss The Cowboys suffered a humiliating 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. The Cowboys were hoping to prove themselves after back-to-back playoff losses to the 49ers. Instead, they were outplayed in all three phases of the game. The 49ers' defense put pressure on Dak Prescott from the start, and the Cowboys struggled to gain momentum. Although Prescott responded with a 26-yard TD pass to KaVontae Turpin in the second quarter, the Cowboys fell apart in the second half. This led to their most lopsided loss in 10 years and biggest ever against the 49ers. The loss raises questions about whether the Cowboys are a viable threat to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time in more than a quarter-century. The Cowboys failed to net 200 yards of offense and gave up 422 to the 49ers, and their defense was subpar from the opening drive of the game. The loss effectively put an end to Dallas' hopes of winning the NFC. Remember that they are now three games behind the 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. Here we will look at the four Dallas Cowboys personnel to blame for their Week 5 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers. 1. Dak Prescott Prescott wanted to use previous losses as motivation to win this matchup. He ended up playing just like he did in those previous matches. His first two drives were nervy. Despite bouncing back for some momentum late in the second quarter, he reverted to how he started and ended up having a nightmare outing. Prescott completed just 14-for-24 passes for 153 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Prescott has a new terrible outing against the 49ers to replace the previous two in his memory banks. His 51.6 passer rating in Week 5 ranks as the sixth-worst of his career and his three interceptions were his most in a single game in four years. While the second pick could be attributed to Michael Gallup, his other two came on terrible passes. All three came in the second half with the Cowboys trying desperately to play catch-up. Still, Prescott’s overall performance was simply unforgivable. This was given the huge buildup and high stakes surrounding what the quarterback readily admitted was a massive measuring-stick game for the club. 2. Jayron Kearse Safety Jayron Kearse had an uncharacteristically poor performance versus the 49ers. This is despite a stat line that shows four tackles, two TFLs, a sack, and a quarterback hit. The safety committed two silly penalties on the night. His first, an offside call, moved the sticks for the 49ers instead of bringing up fourth down. His second, for taunting, was declined only because of another Dallas infraction. This was indicative of the sloppy and undisciplined play that defined the Cowboys secondary all night. 3. Donovan Wilson Free safety Donovan Wilson got the game off on a bad note. He grabbed Christian McCaffrey’s face mask and cost the Cowboys 15 extra yards on the very first snap from scrimmage. His outing didn’t get much better afterwards. He just looked out of position several times and seemed to make most of his seven tackles on the night by arriving to the play well after the damage had been done. He was rolled up on with under five minutes left in the fourth quarter and had to be helped off the field with the team already down by 32. 4. Coach Mike McCarthy Coaching was also an issue. Trailing by 14 points and having only stopped the 49ers offense on a drive where McCaffrey fumbled, Mike McCarthy sent out the punt team on fourth-and-2 from his own 42-yard line. On the Cowboys' opening drive of the second half, they chose to run the ball on third-and-5 from just outside the 30-yard line. After that, they kicked a field goal instead of going for it. Naturally, the Niners immediately drove for a touchdown and pushed their lead to three scores. The game never got closer than that. McCarthy then made it a point to take more deep shots, but most were to no avail. They felt forced. We saw a largely horizontal offense against two of the NFL's best off-ball linebackers in Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw. Whatever the offensive game plan was, it played right into San Francisco's strengths. Red zone woes be damned, the Cowboys passing game hasn't looked prolific all season. Again, Prescott turned in surgical performances in the wins vs the Jets and Patriots. However, the explosive plays are nowhere to be found. The numbers have done a lot to mask the struggles, but the actual on-field performance doesn't add up. Not surprisingly, Cowboys fans' collective patience is wearing thin with their coach. Looking Ahead The Dallas Cowboys' Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers was a disappointing performance for a team that was expected to be a contender this season. There were several factors that contributed to the loss. These included poor play from quarterback Dak Prescott and the defense's inability to stop the 49ers' offense. Of course, head coach Mike McCarthy will need to make adjustments to the defense if the Cowboys hope to turn their season around, too.

Even with the Patriots giving Jones no help on offense, this is probably a bit of a stretch from Orlovsky. Jones has looked completely lost to start the season, and he's making poor decisions with the football on a weekly basis. Having top-end playmakers would help, but Purdy is also doing a great job of putting the football in the right spot, which is something Jones cannot say he has done.

Orlovksy's interesting take notwithstanding, the 49ers and Patriots are clearly two teams headed in opposite directions, which is notable considering how the 49ers were considering drafting Jones with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. This isn't to say that Trey Lance panned out for them, but who knows how different things would have been had things gone differently for San Francisco back in the 2021 draft.