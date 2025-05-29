The San Francisco 49ers enter 2025 with a rather questionable wide receiver unit. Deebo Samuel left via trade, Brandon Aiyuk has trade chatter heading into training camp, and Ricky Pearsall is dealing with a hamstring ailment.

But a five-time Pro Bowler could entice the 49ers, per one Bay Area media personality's words Thursday.

Bonta Hill of 95.7 FM The Game boldly predicted Pearsall will land help. Hill believes general manager John Lynch and Niners will “explore” the situation involving Amari Cooper. Hill cites previous words from a former coach of Pearsall as one reason behind S.F. looking into Cooper.

“Herm Edwards told us once on Morning Roast 95.7 FM that coaches have to rein in Ricky Pearsall at times because he goes all-out with every rep, whether it’s practice, off-season work, etc. That said, it wouldn’t surprise me if the Niners explored Amari Cooper’s situation at some point over the summer,” Hill posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Will 49ers have room for Amari Cooper?

Article Continues Below

Cooper is one of the more intriguing non-quarterback names out there in free agency.

The Buffalo Bills opted to not re-sign him over the offseason. He remains a free agent free to sign elsewhere.

There's thoughts of a Dallas Cowboys reunion for Cooper. Perhaps even a Las Vegas Raiders return with a new regime in place there. The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles could make the attempt to land him.

But one columnist is already urging Lynch, Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers to bring in Cooper. Moe Moton of Bleacher Report wrote Cooper is perfect for S.F. All to help Brock Purdy and bolster a thinner wideout room.

But does S.F. bring the financial flexibility to grab and sign Cooper? The 49ers already inked Purdy to a massive $265 million extension. But the Niners fortunately hold more than $52.3 million in 2025 cap space according to Over the Cap.