The San Francisco 49ers enter 2025 with a rather questionable wide receiver unit. Deebo Samuel left via trade, Brandon Aiyuk has trade chatter heading into training camp, and Ricky Pearsall is dealing with a hamstring ailment.

But a five-time Pro Bowler could entice the 49ers, per one Bay Area media personality's words Thursday.

Bonta Hill of 95.7 FM The Game boldly predicted Pearsall will land help. Hill believes general manager John Lynch and Niners will “explore” the situation involving Amari Cooper. Hill cites previous words from a former coach of Pearsall as one reason behind S.F. looking into Cooper.

“Herm Edwards told us once on Morning Roast 95.7 FM that coaches have to rein in Ricky Pearsall at times because he goes all-out with every rep, whether it’s practice, off-season work, etc. That said, it wouldn’t surprise me if the Niners explored Amari Cooper’s situation at some point over the summer,” Hill posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Will 49ers have room for Amari Cooper? 

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) runs with the ball after a catch as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) defends during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
Related San Francisco 49ers News
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp (9) and safety Damar Hamlin (3) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium.
49ers fans energized by Christian McCaffrey’s early return following right knee injuryLorenzo J Reyna ·
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium.
Brandon Aiyuk’s personal coach questions Brock Purdy’s ‘overpay’Lorenzo J Reyna ·
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh greets punter Thomas Morstead (5) as he returns to the sideline after a punt against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium.
49ers add 1-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl championJackson Stone ·
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) against the Arizona Cardinals.
49ers’ Mykel Williams reveals Nick Bosa’s huge role in rookie developmentJosh Davis ·
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker (11) celebrates with Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) after making a defensive stop against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first quarter at Caesars Superdome.
49ers’ Mykel Williams fires challenge at ex-Georgia teammateMatty Breisch ·
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
49ers rumors: How 3 big contract extensions impact 2025 spendingDouglas Fritz ·

Cooper is one of the more intriguing non-quarterback names out there in free agency.

The Buffalo Bills opted to not re-sign him over the offseason. He remains a free agent free to sign elsewhere.

There's thoughts of a Dallas Cowboys reunion for Cooper. Perhaps even a Las Vegas Raiders return with a new regime in place there. The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles could make the attempt to land him.

But one columnist is already urging Lynch, Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers to bring in Cooper. Moe Moton of Bleacher Report wrote Cooper is perfect for S.F. All to help Brock Purdy and bolster a thinner wideout room.

But does S.F. bring the financial flexibility to grab and sign Cooper? The 49ers already inked Purdy to a massive $265 million extension. But the Niners fortunately hold more than $52.3 million in 2025 cap space according to Over the Cap.