The San Francisco 49ers looked like a shell of their vaunted, explosive self with the pileup of 2024 injuries. Notably, running back Christian McCaffrey, who established himself as a tone setter since his arrival via a 2022 midseason trade. S.F. fans became energized by the latest McCaffrey sight, though.

The All-Pro running back is making his comeback from a right knee injury that robbed him of his explosive nature. But a Thursday viral video energized members of the 49ers faithful.

The NFC champion RB is showing the famed cut and go ability that turned him into a star in the league. McCaffrey last provided an injury update one month ago. He told ESPN he was “feeling great.” This video shows promise of being ahead of schedule in his rehab.

Granted, the 49ers don't put on pads until training camp. Kyle Shanahan and the coaching staff have to create a plan to prevent McCaffrey from re-injuring himself. So 49ers fans are holding their breaths in looking at “Run-CMC.” Still, McCaffrey is showing signs that he hasn't lost his footing.

Fans react to viral footage of Christian McCaffrey practicing with 49ers

Article Continues Below

McCaffrey's appearance during OTAs sparked online reactions. Notably from fans who took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to react.

“A healthy Christian McCaffrey changes EVERYTHING for the 49ers offense this season,” said one fan on X.

Another fan added on X how McCaffrey “is able to move, run and cut at full speed. He did individual drills” while in Santa Clara at the 49ers' facility.

ESPN 49ers insider Nick Wagoner was on hand to watch McCaffrey run through drills. He provided this report on the returning McCaffrey. Turns out he was one of three 49ers veterans taking part in practice following pivotal injuries.

“RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle, DE Nick Bosa all did some individual and then worked in to 11 on 11 (which was done without helmets and pads),” Wagoner posted. He added how “LB Fred Warner was present and watched but did not participate. Did not see LT Trent Williams.”

McCaffrey will soon team with new $265 million teammate Brock Purdy. A healthy McCaffrey ignites the offense and lifts the 49ers' playoff chances.