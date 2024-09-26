There was a time when New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was an understudy to Brett Favre on the Green Bay Packers. Both players are now NFL legends, but Rodgers will hope that he doesn't pay the same price for it that Favre did.

Rodgers was somber about Favre's Parkinson's diagnosis, via Heavy's Paul Andrew Esden Jr.

Expand Tweet

“Yeah, it's tough. You know, the older you get, and some of you know this, the mortality gets thrown in your face a little bit more,” Rodgers said. “It's actually unfortunately more normal to hear about a death or a cancer diagnosis or a diagnosis like this, and it doesn't desensitize it for me. I feel bad for him and Deanna [Favre's wife], but it's unfortunately part of our game, it's part of the risk of playing. We all in the back of our mind know that it could be a reality at some point, we just kind of hope medicine at some point can catch up and either make the symptoms easier or eradicate some of these issues that we have.”

Favre revealed his diagnosis at a congressional hearing on Tuesday, via ESPN's Xuan Thai and Anthony Olivieri.

“Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others,” Favre said during opening remarks. “And I'm sure you'll understand why it's too late for me, because I've recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's. This is also a cause dear to my heart.”

Favre referred to Prevacus, which received $2 million of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds. The Pro Football Hall-of-Famer was the company's top investor. He's one of dozens of defendants being sued for welfare fraud in Mississippi.

The Jets will hope to do better with Aaron Rodgers than Brett Favre

After his initial retirement, Favre joined the Jets in 2008, leading the team to an 8-3 record before tearing the bicep in his throwing arm, ending his season. New York finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs, leading to another Favre retirement before he un-retired again and joined the Minnesota Vikings.

History somewhat repeated itself in 2022, as Rodgers fell out of favor in Green Bay after a similarly legendary run with the squad. The four-time MVP went on a darkness retreat and considered retirement before announcing his intention to join the Jets on “The Pat McAfee Show.” He then made it four plays into the first game before tearing his Achilles, ending his campaign.

Luckily for New York, though, Rodgers returned for a second bite at the apple. Only time will tell if it ends the way both sides hope.