Aaron Rodgers is aiming to return to action for the Jets in Week 16, but whether or not he actually does may depend on the Jets playoff hopes

The New York Jets, despite losing Aaron Rodgers to a torn Achilles injury on just his fourth play of the season, are still somehow in the playoff hunt this season, even though they currently have a 4-5 record. The team has been holding out hope that Rodgers could make a miraculous return at some point this season, and it looks like he has a clearer timetable for when he could potentially return to the field.

Typically, when you suffer a torn Achilles as Rodgers did, you shift your focus to next season. But Rodgers has been aggressive in his rehab, and has made it clear that he thinks he can return this season. Rodgers has maintained his rigid rehab schedule, and is aiming to return to action in December, with Week 16 being viewed as a logical target date. However, whether or not New York actually throws Rodgers into harm's way may depend on their playoff hopes when he's cleared to take the field.

From @NFLGameDay: #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers eyes a December return, with Week 16 being the most likely spot… if the #Jets are alive and he can protect himself; Meanwhile, the #Bills debut a new offensive coordinator today. pic.twitter.com/HV3JZ8L5Wr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 19, 2023

The fact that Aaron Rodgers potentially returning this season is even in the picture is wild, and it looks like he could actually be able to play for the Jets this season. Of course, the Jets course of action here seems logical. If they are out of the playoff chase, what's the point of having Rodgers play? He would obviously love to play, and the fans would love to see him in action, but the safest course of action could be to just wait until next season.

New York's upcoming Week 11 contest against the struggling Buffalo Bills, whom they already beat back in Week 1, could play a massive role in determining how much of a shot the Jets actually have to make it to the playoffs this season. Either way, Rodgers appears to have a very real shot of finding his way back onto the field this season, making New York's Week 11 matchup an extremely important game.