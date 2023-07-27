New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers agreed to a reworked contract on Wednesday that fully guarantees him $75 million over the next two years, and Rodgers spoke about adjusting to playing in a new location after spending 18 years with the Green Bay Packers.

“Change can be difficult, for sure, especially when it's that drastic — 18 years in one spot,” Aaron Rodgers said, via Rich Cimini. “If you can lean into it and embrace it, there's some really beautiful things on the other side.”

There have been concerns regarding how much longer Rodgers will play, and whether or not the Jets will get one year of his play. Rodgers' recent admission should give Jets fans hope that they will have Rodgers for multiple years.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Obviously, Tom [Brady] set the standard playing at 45, which is crazy, but less crazy when you want to be there doing it,” Rodgers said, via Cimini. “If you take care of yourself the right way, you put yourself in a position to at least entertain that thought.”

It will be interesting to see how Rodgers' first season with the Jets will go. The expectation is that the team will find immediate success, due to Rodgers' age. If the Jets win the Super Bowl, that could be a reason for Rodgers to head into retirement after one season. Otherwise, based on Rodgers' comments and contract restructure, it seems that he is likely to stick around for a second season with the Jets.

For now, the Jets will try to succeed with Rodgers in year one with the team.