The New York Jets are flush with cash after star quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a $35 million pay cut in his contract to help the team make some more moves. And more moves appear to be on the horizon for the Jets, who are hosting free agent running back Dalvin Cook on a visit Thursday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Cook is flying to New York to meet with the Jets this weekend. The Pro Bowl running back, who was released by the Minnesota Vikings back in June, has also received interest from fellow division rivals, the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins, as well as the Denver Broncos.

It was reported earlier in July that the Jets were “doing their homework” on Cook, who would be a welcome addition to a New York backfield set to feature second-year pro Breece Hall, who is slowly working his way back from last season's torn ACL.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked directly about the possibility of adding Cook at training camp, saying “you never want to say no” to a good player.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Cook's free agency became complicated recently, as he's facing a lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend, who is accusing him of physical abuse.

Cook has made it clear that he's in no rush to sign a contract. But the aggressive Jets, clearly in win-now mode with a 40-year-old Rodgers behind center, could potentially speed up Cook's decision timeline with an offer he can't refuse.

Cook has never won a Super Bowl in his career- and the Jets haven't hoisted a Lombardi Trophy since 1969.

Could the two join forces in an effort to reach that elusive goal?