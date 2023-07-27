New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is doing everything he can to help make his new team a Super Bowl contender next season — including taking a pay cut.

The 39-year-old signed a reworked contract on Wednesday in which he voluntarily reduced his salary by nearly $35 million over two seasons, ESPN's Rich Cimini reported. The deal is worth $75 million fully guaranteed over two years.

Cimini mentions that Rodgers was due to make close to $110 million in guarantees on his previous contract.

“This is an uncommonly large pay cut, one that will provide financial flexibility for the organization over the next two years,” he wrote on Thursday. “The agreement has been in place for weeks, awaiting Rodgers' signature, a source said.”

Rodgers himself confirmed the reworked agreement at a media session after Jets' training camp on Wednesday, although he didn't discuss details of the pact.

“The team gave up significant pieces for it to be just a one-year deal,” Rodgers said. “I'm aware of that. Anything could happen with my body or the success we have this year, but I'm having a blast, so I really don't see this as a one-year-and-done thing.”

Per the contract, the quarterback will earn a $35 million roster bonus, plus $1.8 million in salary. Next season, he will earn $38.2 million, per Cimini. The deal runs through 2027 as it includes two options years “to minimize the cap impact of the $35 million roster bonus,” per NFL Network.

Aaron Rodgers already restructured his contract with the Green Bay Packers back in April to help facilitate a trade. It looks like he has done so again to give his new team an opportunity to bring in more pieces in the quest of bringing a Super Bowl to New York.