The New York Jets were reportedly already contacting veteran quarterbacks after the devastating- and season-ending- Achilles injury to Aaron Rodgers on Monday Night Football. Now, Jets fans have some insight into one of the first QBs the team has touched base with, as New York has “inquired” about the Kansas City Chiefs' former backup to Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne, league sources told NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Henne, 38, is a 13-year veteran who has spent parts of his career with the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and, most recently, the Chiefs.

Henne has started 54 games in his career, completing 59.4 percent of his passes for 13,290 yards, 60 touchdowns and 63 interceptions. He most recently filled in for Mahomes during the Chiefs‘ Divisional Round playoff win over the Jaguars back in January.

He also made a start for Kansas City back in January of 2021, throwing for two touchdowns and no interceptions as Mahomes rested before the playoffs.

Henne has experience with Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who was his quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator with the Jaguars from 2015-17.

Rodgers, who the Jets traded for this offseason, suffered an injury just four plays into his New York career. The franchise has made it clear that Zach Wilson, who helped lead the team to victory over the Buffalo Bills after the Rodgers injury, is their QB1.

However, reports have indicated- and Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters- that the team will be looking into adding a veteran QB behind Wilson.

Henne, an experienced veteran, would certainly fit the bill for the Jets. However, the former Chiefs backup announced his retirement after the team's Super Bowl win this past February.

It will be interesting to see if this Jets opportunity makes him rethink his future plans.