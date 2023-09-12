Aaron Rodgers was supposed to be the player that brought the New York Jets back into Super Bowl contention — but just hours after a devastating torn Achilles injury in Week 1, the team is already looking at potential replacements.

“The New York Jets have started to reach out to veteran free-agent quarterbacks, per sources,” wrote The Athletic's Dianna Russini on Tuesday afternoon.

It's an absolute nightmare for Jets fans, and Week 1's gutsy win against the Buffalo Bills will do little to quell the frustration and disappointment that continues to plague the franchise.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Aaron Rodgers' torn Achilles might be the most devastating injury to a team and fan base in NFL history,” ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote on Tuesday.

“There never has been a player who received more off-season hype, who raised another team's expectations more, who had his season end 4 plays in without ever completing a pass.”

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Still, the National Football League is a business, and the show must go on for the reeling Jets. Zach Wilson will be handed the keys to the offense for the foreseeable future, but it seems like he could have competition for the starting role very soon.

Various free agent quarterbacks are already being brought up across social media, including Joe Flacco, Carson Wentz, Nick Foles and Colt McCoy.

Whoever ends up being brought in will likely be relegated to back-up duties behind Wilson, who has the confidence of Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

With their Super Bowl odds plummeting, no backup quarterback is going to save the New York Jets. But the plethora of talent on the roster should keep this squad competitive for a postseason berth this year.