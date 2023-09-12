After months of speculation and waiting, Aaron Rodgers finally made his New York Jets debut on Monday Night Football. But when Rodgers went down with an injury, the NFL world held their collective breaths. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was one of the many shocked to see Rodgers go down.

Rodgers was eventually ruled out of the game with an ankle injury. As he awaits to see just how severe Rodgers' injury is, Mahomes had some words of encouragement for the Jets' new quarterback.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Hate that, man…praying for the best,” Mahomes tweeted with an accompanying praying hands emoji.

This Mahomes tweet actually came with a small edit, as he initially forgot to put the comma between “that” and “man,” giving the initial message a slightly different meaning. The Chiefs star had a laugh about that: “Knew i was going to need that edit button on here one of these days 🤣”

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

While Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers were set to be bitter rivals in the AFC, the Chiefs QB understands just how severe a long-term injury to Rodgers would be. Ever since the Jets acquired Rodgers, they were deemed a threat to Mahomes and the Chiefs' AFC throne. Even if an injury were to make Kansas City's road easier, Mahomes doesn't want to win like that.

After years of mediocrity, the Jets decided to push their chips all-in and acquire Rodgers in a trade from the Green Bay Packers. With quarterback being New York's biggest question mark, Rodgers' arrival finally made the Jets look completed.

Suffering an injury in his first quarter as the Jets' starter is not how New York envisioned his debut going. Neither did Patrick Mahomes. Aaron Rodgers will now undergo more testing as the Jets look to figure out if he will need to miss a significant amount of time.

Mahomes – and the Jets – are hoping it isn't too significant though. New York needs their savior at QB. Mahomes wants to prove the Chiefs can beat anyone, even at their best.