Even when he's not talking about his mostly one-sided rivalry with the Chicago Bears, Aaron Rodgers can find a way to make it about the Bears. New York Jets cornerback has been posting to social media because he's dealing with bears coming around his house and causing problems. Rodgers, in talking about bears, couldn't help but take a shot at the Chicago Bears while talking to ESPN's Pat McAfee on his show.

“You better protect Sauce Gardner,” McAfee said. “I think he’s got a bear family that’s been coming to his house. I’ve been following him on social media. He just posted one this morning I believe. He said, they’re running up on him I think is what he said exactly. He’s at a pivotal point here. He said do I start feeding them and treating them like family or do I go the other way? Sauce asked the question, I think he’s doing a poll right now. Where are these bears at? Do you live near bears over there? I didn’t know you guys were in bear country.”

“I think he needs to call up Jordan Love. I think he’s the owner of them right now,” Rodgers retorted.

Aaron Rodgers has always loved to take digs at his former NFC North rival Chicago Bears. He once famously yelled to the Bears fans, “I own you” during a game.

Jets' Sauce Gardner, black bears on social media

If you're having a bad day, at least there isn't a whole family of black bears using your backyard as an animal crossing like there is with Gardner.

Well, at least they're kinda cute. If a member of the Jets is going to be mauled by a pack of bears, it's nice that they're also adorable.

For the record, the old adage that says, “If the bears are brown, stay down. If they're black, fight back.” That doesn't apply anymore. It depends on the bear's behavior. Rather than run down all the different bear scenarios, it's best to find the full expert explanations about this rather than get your information second-hand in a New York Jets article about Aaron Rodgers and Sauce Gardner.

After a difficult start to the 2024 season on Monday Night Football, when the Jets lost 32-19 to the San Francisco 49ers, Rodgers has New York on a two-game win streak. The schedule gets tougher soon, with matchups vs. the Vikings, Bills and Steelers coming in Weeks 5 to 7.