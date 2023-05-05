Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The New York Jets are looking to fight their way back into title contention. After barely missing the playoffs last year, the team is looking to break through and return to the postseason. They are rolling into 2023 with mostly the same roster, except for one position: the quarterback. With Aaron Rodgers in the fold, the Jets are going to see some improvements, even on defense, according to Sauce Gardner on the New York Post.

Jets’ Sauce Gardner: “I knew he (Aaron Rodgers) was going to get me better, and by that I was just thinking of him making those tough throws that it’s going to be hard for me to intercept and break up. But he was just telling me that he is going to be able to help me out [by] telling me how teams are going to try to attack me and the things that I can work on as a cornerback. . . . He was telling me he has the secret gems he can give me.”

Rodgers has seen a lot of elite and talented corners in his career. Dating back to his time in Green Bay, the Jets QB knows exactly how to manipulate the DBs into doing what he wants. Now, he gets to impart that knowledge on one of the best young cornerbacks in the league in Sauce Gardner.

Gardner was already a beast for the Jets last season, just from his talents and instincts. With Rodgers in his ear telling him what QBs are looking for? The reigning Rookie of the Year might be unstoppable.