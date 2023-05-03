The New York Jets will be happy to know that despite some differences, Aaron Rodgers and Sauce Gardner have one important thing in common.

The new teammates attended Game 2 of the New York Knicks NBA playoff series against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday and then had dinner at Manhattan hotspot Carbone. Gardner told reporters Wednesday that he and Rodgers agreed they can each can succeed in the pressure cooker of New York City.

“There’s no pressure. When it comes to playing in New York, you just have to tell yourself ‘I’m built for this,’” Gardner said. “Me and Aaron caught ourselves telling each other, ‘I’m built for this.’”

That’s music to the Jets’ ears because Rodgers and Gardner are two of their most important players. Rodgers has already made an impact on his Jets teammates, only one week after being acquired from the Green Bay Packers. That’s not surprising since he’s a Super Bowl champion, four-time NFL MVP and future Hall of Famer.

But Gardner is an important player, too, one with an emerging voice as a leader. The 22-year-old played well beyond his years last season, winning the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Sauce even offered words of wisdom to the 38-year-old quarterback.

“I was just trying to share with him my experience when it comes to playing in New York and how my mentality was I had the mindset that I was built for it and embrace the New York culture, embrace the New York media, embrace the New York fans, embrace everything that comes with New York,” Gardner explained.

The hype machine is in full swing around the Jets after the Rodgers trade. That’s even though the Jets have missed the playoffs 12 straight seasons and have not played in the Super Bowl since 1969. There is a talented young roster in place, however, and all signs are pointing up.

Rodgers said he’s enjoyed his first week with the Jets. And he even had some fun at Gardner’s expense Tuesday when the pair sat next to actress Jessica Alba and the young corner told the veteran QB he didn’t know who she was.

So, there are clearly some differences between the defensive star and the new face of the franchise. But that Gardner and Rodgers are on the same page in more important areas bodes well for the Jets in 2023.