Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The New York Jets officially completed a trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers last week, and the team released the first footage of him practicing in the team’s colors, which includes a throw from him to receiver Garrett Wilson.

The Jets released the footage as a result of fans begging for some video of him in their colors.

“Since #JetsTwitter asked so nicely…” the Jets wrote on Twitter.

Aaron Rodgers made the rounds over the weekend as well, making two appearances at Madison Square Garden. He got a big ovation at the New York Rangers playoff win against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. He returned to Madison Square Garden on Sunday for the New York Knicks’ first game against the Miami Heat in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Seeing footage of Rodgers throwing to Garrett Wilson sure should be an exciting sight for Jets fans. Wilson was a first-round pick for the Jets in 2022, and he showed a lot of promise in his first season with the team.

The Jets are hoping that Rodgers gives them high-level quarterback play for the 2023 season, and launches them into Super Bowl contention. The roster has been viewed as ready to win, except they just have not had the quarterback play, whether it be from Zach Wilson or Mike White.

With Rodgers officially on the team now, it will be interesting to track how he meshes with his new team this summer and when training camp starts.