By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The New York Jets let themselves and a lot of people down Thursday night in their 19-3 home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even bettors who laid money on the Jets are left howling in pain in casinos across the nation, with one unlucky wagerer losing $11,000 on a Zach Wilson bet.

All that bettor needed to cash in his wager was for Wilson to complete a touchdown pass, which did not come. In fact, the Jets did not score a touchdown all throughout the game.

Zach Wilson got benched in the 3rd Quarter… For QB4 Chris Streveler OOF 🫠 pic.twitter.com/95fQkPnJzI — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) December 23, 2022

Perhaps making the experience even more painful for that bettor was seeing Wilson get benched in the second half for Chris Streveler, a quarterback who had just been lifted from the practice squad prior to the Jaguars game. Wilson would end up with just 92 passing yards and an interception on only 9 of 18 pass completions. Streveler was more impressive and had a much more positive influence on the Jets’ offense, going 10 of 15 for 90 yards passing while also leading New York with 54 rushing yards on nine carries.

The aforementioned losing bettor must have a huge bankroll to put that kind of bet on a shaky quarterback like Wilson to deliver the goods in the end zone. The Jaguars’ defense isn’t elite and it entered the matchup 22nd in the NFL with 2.7 touchdowns allowed per game and 28th in red-zone touchdown rate for opponents, but the said bettor could have opted for other smarter options.

The Jets, who were the favored team to win win versus the Jaguars, are now on a four-game losing skid.