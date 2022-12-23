By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

It got so bad for the New York Jets in their Thursday night game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at home that they had to insert backup Chris Streveler into the game to replace the ineffective Zach Wilson. The Jets’ offense struggled all night long versus the Jaguars but showed some signs of life when Streveler was put in the game. Of course, that did not reflect well on Wilson, who was already getting booed by a frustrated Jets home crowd.

After the game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that Wilson getting benched for Streveler does not mean that it’s the end of the road for the former No. 2 overall NFL draft pick, per Ari Meirov.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh said they didn’t intend to bench Zach Wilson tonight. The goal was to get the run game going by bringing in Chris Streveler — and they eventually opted to stick with him once they realized the offense got a spark.

“We haven’t see the last of him [Zach].”

While that’s a bit comforting to hear for Wilson, getting replaced in the middle of a game by a quarterback who had not seen action since 2021 and who had just been elevated from the practice squad before the game can be interpreted as an indictment to how bad it’s gone for Wilson’s career with the Jets.

Wilson completed just 9 of his 18 passes for 92 yards, zero touchdowns, and an interception. Streveler, on the other hand, went 10 of 15 for 90 yards and also rushed nine times for a team-high 54 yards on the ground.